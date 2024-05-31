The trial of Daniel Asiedu, the man accused of murdering former Abuakwa South MP, Joseph Boakye (J.B) Danquah-Adu, has been postponed to June 10 due to an ongoing juror strike.

If the jurors return on June 10, Asiedu will continue his testimony before the High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Maafo.

The prosecution has already presented eight witnesses to testify against Asiedu, who faces charges of robbery and murder.

Vincent Bosoo, initially charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, was acquitted and discharged on March 20, 2024.

The late MP for Abuakwa North was murdered at his residence in Shiashie, a suburb of Accra, on February 8, 2016.

In May 2017, Asiedu and Bosoo were discharged, re-arrested, and faced new charges. On February 6, 2019, both were committed to stand trial for the alleged murder of Mr. Danquah-Adu for the second time.

Asiedu, also known as “Sexy Dondon,” and Bosoo were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu faced an additional charge of murder.

During the committal proceedings at the District Magistrate Court, Senior State Attorney Ms Sefakor Batse stated that the prosecution would call 11 witnesses and present 29 exhibits to support its case.

Ms Batse recounted that on February 9, 2016, around 1 a.m., Asiedu and Bosoo planned a robbery spree.

However, due to a misunderstanding, Bosoo did not participate. Asiedu allegedly proceeded to the MP’s house alone, robbed him of three mobile phones, and fatally stabbed him.