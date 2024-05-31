The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is set to be an unforgettable night, featuring a star-studded lineup of performers.

Scheduled for June 1, 2024, the prestigious event will take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center.

Esteemed Ghanaian actors Chris Attoh and Naa Ashorkor will host the ceremony, bringing their charisma and charm to the stage.

Performers announced for this year’s TGMA includes Nacee and Team Eternity who will open the show with a spiritual touch with his soul-stirring music.

The performers also include Stonebwoy who is set to bring his electrifying energy and hit songs to the stage.

King Promise, known for his smooth vocals and captivating performances, is sure to also deliver a memorable show.

While rapper and songwriter King Paluta is expected to thrill the audience with his lyrical prowess and dynamic stage presence., Mr Drew will also bring the choreography to the stage.

Afrobeat sensation Kuami Eugene will undoubtedly light up the stage with his energetic performance as rapper Amerado brings his A-game to the awards night.

Songstresses Efya and Amaarae will mesmerize the audience with their powerful voice and emotive performances

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards promises to be a night of celebration, honoring the best in Ghanaian music while delivering outstanding performances from some of the industry’s top talents.