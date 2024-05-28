Ghanaian-British musician Fuse ODG recently had a meet-up with dancers Afronita and Abigail in London.

Following their appearance on the Britain’s Got talent stage where they danced to Fuse’s ‘Antenn’ banger, the entertainers have established a new bond.

In a previous interview on Hitz FM, Fuse expressed excitement the dancers chose his music while showcasing their talent on such an international platform.

He pledged his support for the duo to continue promoting Ghanaian culture and nurse their dance talent.

True to his words, he met the pair in London and the excitement buzzing from them was palpable.

He lauded Afronita as a superstar as he believes she is breaking boundarues in the entertainment sphere