The Minority in Parliament has thrown its full support behind the ‘Hands Off Our Hotels’ demonstration, calling for a strong public turnout to oppose the sale of SSNIT’s profitable hotels to Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

In a statement, Kwame Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, condemned the sale as a blatant example of cronyism and corruption within the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

The Minority argues that transferring these iconic and financially viable state-owned hotels to a cabinet minister reflects a troubling trend of state capture and official corruption under the current government.

They assert that this transaction undermines the interests of Ghanaians, particularly pensioners who rely on SSNIT’s prudent management of assets for their retirement benefits.

The Minority in the statement expressed concern over the government’s commitment to public welfare, suggesting that such deals prioritize the enrichment of a few at the expense of the many.

They urge the public to join the demonstration to signal widespread disapproval of the government’s actions and to demand accountability and transparency in the management of state assets.

The demonstration, which begins at the Labadi Beach Hotel, is expected to gather significant support from various stakeholders who oppose the sale, aiming to make a compelling case against the privatization of these valuable public assets.

The protest, scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, 2024, according to the organisers, is to register their displeasure with the government’s attempt to sell four of the hotels being run by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) on behalf of pensioners.

The Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Ridge Royal Hotel, Elmina Beach Resort, Busua Beach Resort and Trust Lodge Hotel are the business entities penciled for the transaction which the group opposes same.