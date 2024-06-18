Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Labadi Beach Hotel for the “Hands Off Our Hotels” demonstration led by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Mr Ablakwa has argued that, the sale of state-owned properties to government officials constitutes a clear abuse of power that should not be tolerated.

The objective of the demonstration was to exert pressure on the government to immediately halt the sale of a 60 percent stake in four prominent hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel owned by Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture.

The hotels include the Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, and Busua Beach Resort.

The demonstration garnered widespread support from civil society organizations, concerned citizens, and opposition political groups.

The demonstration, which commenced at the Labadi Beach Hotel, ended at Christ the King School near the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

The protesters attempted to cross the agreed finishing point but the Police in their attempt to stop them resulted in chaos.

Police fired tear gas and pepper spray on the demonstrators, resulting in some injuries.

They among other things demanded that President Akufo-Addoo immediately stop the sale of the SSNIT hotels, arguing state assets should never be sold.

They presented a petition which was received by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Fawz Aliu.

Below are some photos by Adomonline.com Joseph Odotei