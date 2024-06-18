Residents of Domeabra, a farming community in the Ahafo Ano South-West district of the Ashanti Region, are actively opposing illegal mining activities in their area.

The community is surrounded by the destructive impact of galamsey and is urging authorities to stop granting permits for artisanal mining on their agricultural lands.

However, some of the illegal miners have managed to persuade local landowners to sell their lands for mining purposes.

According to Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor, a resident stated that illegal mining helps the youth, although it destroys the rivers.

“Illegal mining helps the youth; although it destroys our rivers, we have seven rivers, so if just one is left out, there is no problem.”.

Another stated that “I am ready to sell my land, you can give me ₵4,000 considerably.”

The miners, alleging approval from undisclosed authorities, have begun prospecting, but the residents are determined to oppose any environmental degradation.

A member stated that “we will continue to suffer with God’s protection rather than allow them to use our land for illegal mining. You want to use my father’s cocoa farm for galamsey; you are joking; we would not allow that to happen.”.

Another said, “We hear of how some places are getting money as a result of illegal mining, but the repercussions are unbearable; we would not accept that at all.”

ALSO READ:

Police intercepts 800 bags of cocoa being smuggled to Ivory Coast