The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has summoned the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, to appear before the House on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Mr. Quartey is expected to brief lawmakers on the recent killings of private security officers in various parts of the country.

This summons follows the murders of two private security officers at their duty posts in separate attacks: one at the Wa East office of the Ghana Education Service and the other at Wa Model Junior High School.

The Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Yusif Sulemana, and Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, the Member of Parliament for Wa Central, have both voiced their concern and frustration over the lack of progress in the investigations.

They have emphasized the need for increased efforts to address the situation.

Mr. Sulemana remarked, “Last week, the Minister of Interior deployed personnel to Bole to help curb this situation. However, much more needs to be done to prevent these incidents. The perpetrators are targeting watchmen. They strike when the watchman is on duty, using a stone or block to fatally wound them instantly.”

“Within this short period, three people have been killed. And even before that, Serial killings were taking different folks. And I think that this is a very important matter. And I want to draw your attention to it so that the Interior Minister can come to this house and brief us and give some hope to those areas that are affected.”

Dr. Pelpuo also indicated “You remember that last year, nearly nine people were killed in this manner in Wa Central, and these were people who didn’t even know that they had enemies, who just go to work with the hope that they will go home and take care of their kids.

“The police, since last year, have indicated that there is some investigation going on. But before we even got a result of the investigation, some of the killings are happening again in Bole, and the return to Wa just happened, with two people killed at a stretch.”

“I think that the police must sit down, and I also think that some further and quality investigations have to happen in this matter. We are worried about the situation, we are worried that lives are lost, and not much is done to investigate and bring out the murderers and perpetrators of this crime, and we are calling on the police to be up and doing.

“So apart from asking the police to do something about it, we are asking him [Interior Minister] to represent here, to report exactly what has happened and what they will do to address this very dangerous situation.”

They called for the Interior Minister to provide a detailed briefing on the situation and the measures being taken to ensure the safety of private security officers and the general public.

The Second Deputy Speaker directed that the Interior Minister appear before the House next Wednesday to provide the necessary briefing and assurances to the affected communities.

“Table, kindly inform the Minister to brief the house next Wednesday, so that’s my ruling.”

