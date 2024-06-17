Michael Essien’s two homes in East Legon and Trassaco are set for auction, according to a report by Daily Guide.

The Deputy Sheriff of the High Court (Commercial Division) issued the order for the sale on June 12, 2024.

The properties in question are located at Stephen Quarshie Crescent, East Legon (House Number 9), and Trassaco (Phase 2), Adjiringano (House Number 204/205), both situated in Accra.

An auctioneer, who preferred to remain anonymous, disclosed that one of the properties is valued between $20 million and $30 million.

Essien’s career began in France at Bastia before moving to Olympique Lyonnais. His standout performances there attracted the attention of Chelsea, where he became one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

During his time at Chelsea, Essien achieved numerous accolades including Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy.

The former Ghana international later played for other renowned clubs such as Real Madrid and AC Milan, earning global admiration for his midfield prowess.

Since retiring from professional football, Essien, who is an assistant coach at Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland has encountered challenges in his business and investment ventures, despite earning significantly during his playing days.