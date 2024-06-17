The 2024 Rwanda Rugby National League season concluded with thrilling matches in both the men’s and women’s 15-aside competitions. The league, which commenced on March 23, 2024, featured four women’s teams and nine men’s teams divided into two groups, A and B, competing in a single round-robin format during the group stages.

Men’s Group A:

1. Lions De Fer RFC

2. Kigali Sharks RFC

3. Rwamagana Hippos RFC

4. Kamonyi Puma RFC

5. Burera Tigers RFC

Men’s Group B:

1. Resilience RFC

2. Gitisi TSS

3. UR Grizzlies RFC

Women’s Teams:

GROUP A:

1. Kamonyi Panthers RFC

2. UR Rukara Women RFC

GROUP B:

1. Ruhango Zebras Women RFC

2. Resilience Women RFC

Women’s League:

Two women’s teams advanced to the final: Ruhango Zebras Women RFC, who defeated Resilience Women RFC 34-00, and Kamonyi Panthers RFC, who advanced after a walkover victory against UR Rukara Women RFC, 28-00.

The national league finals were held on June 16, 2024, at Camp Kigali playground in Nyarugenge. The results were as follows:

– 10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Ruhango Zebras Women RFC vs. Kamonyi Panthers RFC. Ruhango Zebras Women RFC emerged as champions with a decisive 41-11 victory. Pascaline Uwicyeza from Ruhango Zebras Women RFC was named MVP of the 2024 season.

– 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm: The men’s second runner-up match saw Kigali Sharks RFC defeat Gitisi TSS with a score of 17-13, securing the runner-up position for Kigali Sharks RFC.

– 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm: The men’s final match featured Lions De Fer RFC against Resilience RFC. Lions De Fer RFC triumphed with a 30-11 victory, deciding the champion. Kanyamahanga Donat from Lions De Fer RFC was named the 2024 MVP.

President Kamanda, speaking to the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, expressed his gratitude for the well-organized national league. He highlighted the increasing number of clubs, particularly in the women’s division. This season marked the inaugural women’s 15s national league, and he encouraged more women’s clubs to participate in future seasons. President Kamanda expressed optimism about the potential for strong national teams for both men and women.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF).