Gospel musician Great Ampong has publicly extended an olive branch to highlife legend Daddy Lumba after nine years of public spat.

This reconciliation plea comes as Ampong was ordained as a Reverend Minister during a ceremony in the United States.

During a church service, Great Ampong was officially robed in clerical attire, symbolizing his new role as a man of God who has dedicated years to serving God and inspiring others through his music.

The ordination was conducted by Archbishop Adonten Boateng, who prayed for renewed power and grace in Ampong’s ministry.

In his ordination address, Ampong took the opportunity to reflect on past conflicts, particularly the well-publicized feud with Daddy Lumba that began in 2015.

He expressed deep remorse for his actions during the dispute and sought forgiveness from Lumba.

He also revealed that he has forgiven Daddy Lumba and will no longer revisit the matter

As he embark on this new spiritual journey, he wants to make peace with all he may have wronged, both consciously and unconsciously.

The feud between Great Ampong and Daddy Lumba had drawn significant media attention over the years as they have both released diss songs to air out their displeasures.

Their clash is reportedly over some music revenue Daddy Lumba failed to give to Ampong after their collaboration of gospel song, ‘Hosanna’.

The gospel artist hopes his journey as a Reverend Minister will inspire others to embrace forgiveness and spirituality.