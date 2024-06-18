Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo has revealed that he considered playing for Ghana before playing for the Three Lions.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom, Mainoo made his debut for the English national team against Brazil in March earlier this year.

The 19-year-old midfielder was on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) before making his debut appearance for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Mainoo made an appearance in England’s 1-0 hard-fought win against Serbia in the ongoing 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Speaking ahead of their second Group C game against Denmark on Thursday, Mainoo admitted that he is proud of his Ghanaian heritage and considered playing for the Black Stars.

However, he said playing for England is a dream come true.

“I’m proud of my Ghanaian heritage but it has always been a dream to play for England. I’m happy to be here. I considered it, but I want to play for England” he told the press on Tuesday.

Prior to the match on Sunday, Mainoo had only made three appearances for the Three Lions and was still eligible to play for the Black Stars if he decided to.

Kobbie Mainoo in his debut season with Manchester United made 25 appearances and scored three goals.

He wrapped up his season by scoring the winning goal as Manchester United defeated Manchester City to win the FA Cup.