Member of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom, Lord Paul Boateng says it is time Ghana moves away from reliance on foreign aid.

According to him, the country will not experience any significant growth since the dependence on external aid hinders progress.

Speaking during the 2024 UPSA Annual Leadership Lecture on June 18, he explained that the exploitation of Africa’s resources by powerful nations and their collaborators has led to poverty and economic hardship.

“Those great powers, who have fed and continue to feed on Africa’s resources with their willing collaborators, have pulled Africa down in an impoverished and conflicted posture.”

“We are held down in an impoverished and conflicted gesture by the dependence on external aids and the great powers,” he stressed.

Mr. Boateng also highlighted that the current social media debate surrounding the benefit of a Dutch passport and a Ghanaian PhD must serve as a reminder of the challenges facing Ghana. He expressed worry that most Ghanaians had the view that the passport was worth more than the PhD.

“Say it isn’t so. And if it is so, it shouldn’t be so. We cannot allow it to continue to be so. Leadership must be at the heart of our response,” he said.

Mr Boateng noted that bad policies, poor governance, and a lack of effective leadership must be addressed since they hinder development in the country.

In addition, he stated that leaders must ensure equitable access to quality education, which is fundamental to empowering Ghanaian youth and raising capable future leaders.

He urged students to embrace leadership opportunities and take responsibility for shaping Ghana’s future.

