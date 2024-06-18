Academic activities in Colleges of Education have come to a standstill as the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) continues its strike in defiance of directives from the Fair Wages and Salary Commission (FWSC) to resume work.

This strike has resulted in a complete cessation of both academic and administrative functions, casting uncertainty over the future of the academic calendar.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, CETAG declared an indefinite strike in response to the government’s delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

In response, the FWSC ordered CETAG to call off its industrial action immediately.