The College of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared it will not comply with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) directive to call off its strike.

CETAG declared an indefinite strike on Friday, June 14, 2024, citing the government’s delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

However, speaking at a press conference in Accra, the FWSC Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Arthur emphasized that the government has shown good faith in addressing CETAG’s concerns.

Mr Arthur said CETAG was acting in bad faith, especially in light of the government’s efforts to address their grievances.

But CETAG President, Prince Obeng-Himah said the strike is within their constitutional rights and lawful.

“It is a legal action we have taken to protect our economic rights and that is enshrined in the labour act which is under the 1992 constitution. We haven’t erred in any way. The law is on our side.

“We can tell our people that the law is on our side, they should rally behind leadership. Let’s carry through with the process until such a time that the govt complies,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

