The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared an indefinite strike effective today, June 14 over unmet demands concerning their economic rights and unresolved disputes with the government.

The strike, affecting all 46 public Colleges of Education across the country is in accordance with Article 15, Section 3 of the CETAG Constitution.

CETAG in a statement said the decision is anchored on the non-compliance of their employer with various orders from the National Labour Commission (NLC).

These include compensation for additional duties performed in 2022, the application of university allowance rates to CETAG members, and the implementation of a staff audit commencing January 2023.

According to CETAG, despite a previous strike in August 2023 and subsequent compliance with an NLC directive to resume work, the orders remain unfulfilled.

Additionally, CETAG highlighted the failure to pay research allowance arrears and to restore the frozen salaries of their National President and other members, alongside the unilateral changes to office-holding positions and allowances by educational authorities.

It also mentioned that, multiple attempts to resolve these issues through formal communications since November 2023 have gone unanswered.

CETAG further urged all members to withdraw their services until their demands are met.

