The Deputy National Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has criticized government for allegedly misusing the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to him, military personnel who were once revered as defenders of the nation are now reduced to serving as personal drivers and security for politicians and government officials.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, Mr Gbande accused members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of engaging in illegal mining (galamsey) and using soldiers to oversee these operations.

“The Ghana Armed Forces is an institution that is much respected by Ghanaians. It was an enviable service and they command respect. But now they have become drivers for government officials. The Attorney General, Godfred Dame’s driver is a soldier. Soldiers are the guards at the Afenyo Markins office.

“They cause confusion at mining sites, where NPP leaders do illegal mining (galamsey), and soldiers oversee the site for them. The NPP themselves are the ones involved in the galamsey, they have sacked all the young men and taken over. I dare Akufo Addo to say he doesn’t know about it,” he stated.

The NDC Deputy National Secretary further criticised the controversial statement made by the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi East constituency, who urged illegal miners to resist and fight security personnel who confront them.

He stated that, the candidate’s remarks were inappropriate and should not have been made, especially in the presence of a Regional Minister.

“It’s an insane comment, it was not only made by an ignorant and reckless candidate but it was made in the presence of an irresponsible regional minister. In the laws of Ghana when you are preparing to commit a crime, you are punishable as though you have committed a crime under the Criminal and Offences Law Act 29.

“The Minister should have also been arrested. The meeting was criminally minded meeting to attack the ministry. many innocent young men have been jailed over galamsey, if they don’t arrest the minister, this would be the worst injustice that has been brought on the people, “Mustapha Gbande said.

READ ALSO: