The Concerned Farmers Association of Ghana (CFAG) has denounced a viral video showing the Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East, Ernest Frimpong, and the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, allegedly encouraging illegal miners to assault police and military personnel.

In a statement, CFAG’s President, Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu, expressed strong disapproval of the remarks, describing them as both unfortunate and unacceptable.

“We deem this conduct unfortunate and unacceptable, as it undermines the rule of law and puts the lives of security personnel at risk. If our laws function effectively, the PC and Minister must face arrest and prosecution for their actions.

“Inciting violence against those sworn to protect our nation is a serious offence, and we demand swift action from the appropriate authorities. We stand in solidarity with the security services and urge them to remain committed to their duties.”

The Association also urged the government to address the issue of illegal mining, known locally as ‘galamsey,’ which has severely damaged farmlands and water bodies.

“We need to protect our environment and ensure sustainable agricultural practices. We expect a swift response from the authorities and call on all Ghanaians to denounce this irresponsible behaviour,” the statement continued.

The statement was issued in response to a video circulating online, where Mr Frimpong appears to be inciting miners to attack police officers and soldiers who extort money from them.

However, Mr Frimpong has refuted these allegations, claiming he was taken out of context during a two-hour discussion with artisanal small-scale miners.

He clarified that he emphasized the importance of adhering to Ghana’s laws governing small-scale mining and assured the miners of protection when engaging in legal and responsible mining activities.

Mr Frimpong denied promoting illegal activities and urged the public to disregard the allegations, describing them as “inaccurately represented” and “misinterpreted.”

