Two Okada riders have been killed during a motorbike display at their colleague’s funeral at Enyan Asempayin in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.

The deceased, Kwasi Godfred and Rasta, had accompanied their friends to retrieve their colleague’s body from the mortuary for burial.

Their friend, Daniel Nyarkoh, a 23-year-old Okada rider, had died in an accident.

Information gathered indicates that, after bringing the body from the mortuary, the Okada riders started displaying stunts in the Enyan Asempanyin township.

Former Assemblyman for Enyan Asempanyin, Charles Kwame Amoasi confirmed this to Adom News.

He said the leader of the Okada riders, Charles Amoasi had placed an amount of money and alcohol as a prize for the best stunt.

This, Mr. Amoasi said motivated the young boys to do dangerous stunts.

He said Kwasi Godfred was coming from the right direction while Rasta was coming from the left.

However, with top speed, they rammed into each other and died on the spot.

