Despite not being in good health, actress and activist Yvonne Nelson is committed to participating in the #DumsorMustStop protest slated for Saturday June 8,2024.

The march which begins at Legon through to Tetteh Quarshie is part of her ongoing campaign against poor governance in Ghana.

This protest to aimed to ensure government provides stable power for the citizenry.

Yvonne Nelson expressed her determination to walk the protest route regardless of her health condition.

She noted in a tweet that, even if only a handful of people join her, she remains resolute in her mission to demand accountability and improvements in governance.

My Health hasn’t been 100%,but i will still walk from legon down to tetteh quarshie in protest of a better GH for my kids and their kids.Even if it’s just me,5 of us,20 or a 1000.I will still walk.We don’t deserve bad governance coupled with lies and arrogance.#dumsormuststop — 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) June 7, 2024

For some Ghanaians who have made her victim of cyberbullying, the actress said the personal attacks and insults reflect the misery of the attackers.

Yvonne Nelson urged people to think critically and put aside tribal biases when discussing national issues.