The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cast doubt on the credibility of a recent survey conducted by the Director of Research and Innovation at Kumasi Technical University, Professor Smart Sarpong.

According to the survey, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is ahead of the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, as the most preferred candidate in the December 7, presidential elections.

It revealed that Dr Bawumia is currently leading with 38.9%, while former President Mahama comes second with 36.1%.

The survey, which covered all 275 constituencies across the 16 regions of Ghana, shows a significant preference for Bawumia, particularly in regions such as Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Central, Eastern, North East, Western, and Western North.

It also suggests that other presidential aspirants collectively gained 3.6% support, while 21.4% of potential voters remain undecided as of April 2024.

However, during an interview on Citi FM, the Deputy Communications Director of the NDC, Malik Basintale, raised concerns about the integrity of the survey findings.

He questioned the impartiality of Prof. Sarpong, alleging his close affiliation with the NPP and his evident favouritism towards Dr. Bawumia.

Mr. Basintale further emphasized the significance of the researcher’s credibility, citing the Professor’s previous statements advocating for Bawumia’s presidency as evidence of potential bias which undermines the reliability of the survey results.

“The credibility of the researcher is as important as the research work. And so, if I wanted to look at the research work of Sarpong, I would have outrightly attributed many stories to him. I will just say that look he is a known NPP person, we know him from Kumasi Technical University.

“We know his penchant love for the NPP. We know his agape love for Dr Bawumia in fact in many of his releases as far back as November, he said in his own interest, he feels that Dr Bawumia should be president of this country,” he said.

