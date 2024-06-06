The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has touted some of the innovative policies he initiated and implemented over the past seven years as Vice President of Ghana.

“I have initiated and championed 33 policies as Vice President and I want former President Mahama to show us the policies he championed under his tenure as Vice President,” he said.

Dr Bawumia said the country needs a leader who was innovative, consistent and hard-working to transform the country.

According to him, he has passed all the tests as Vice President to move to the next level as President to propel Ghana to a new height under the fourth industrial revolution.

Dr Bawumia likened former President Mahama to a student who scored 30 per cent in an examination against another student who scored 70 per cent in the same examination.

However, the student with a 30 per cent score asked the school authorities to let him represent the school in a national quiz competition at the expense of the one who scored 70 per cent in the examination.

“Does this make sense to you to allow the one with a 30 per cent score to represent the school? He asked, adding: “This is what former President Mahama want Ghanaians to do by voting for him as President”.

The Vice President said this in Accra on Wednesday during the ‘Youth Connect” programme, which allowed him to explain his vision to the youth drawn from the various tertiary education institutions.

He highlighted some of the policies he championed under his tenure as Vice President including Ghana Card issuance, Ghana Card as an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) certified travel document for travel to Ghana, GhanaPost Digital Property Address System, Mobile Money Interoperability, and Ghana Card number as Tax Identification Number, SSNIT and NHIS number amongst others.

The NPP flagbearer, for instance, said Ghana was the largest medical drone delivery service in the world with six operational centres supplying medicines and blood products to 2,800 health facilities across the country.

The E-pharmacy platform, he said, had 2,500 pharmacies hooked onto it while all the teaching and regional hospitals in the country had been networked for quality healthcare services.

