Residents and commuters of the Accra-Winneba Highway have been left stranded following the collapse of the bridge linking the communities.

This was after a contractor working on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway blocked the main bridge on River Ayensu in the Gomoa East District on Wednesday.

River Ayensu is one of the biggest rivers in the Central Region, originating from the Eastern Region and crossing the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway at Gomoa Okyereko before flowing to the sea.

The contractor, who is working on the road, blocked the main bridge to construct a modern bridge that can accommodate the volume of water.

However, the river unexpectedly flooded the community around 2:30 pm on Wednesday and the volume keep rising each hour, wreaking havoc.

Frustrated commuters have called for urgent measures to be taken to restore the broken road.

So far, over 150 houses have been submerged in Gomoa Mampong and five adjoining communities.

