A 28-year-old sex worker whose name was only given as Anabel, has died after a tipper truck crashed into her at Triple X near Buduburam on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

The incident, according to report, occurred on Friday night.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei indicates that, the deceased hired a taxi from Kasoa to Awutu Bereku to visit her client.

Upon reaching Triple X, Anabel started fighting the taxi driver amid accusations that he had slept with her but had refused to pay a service fee of GH¢80.

An eyewitness, Ama Serwaa, said she managed to separate her and the taxi driver, but that did not restore any calm.

The sex worker who was determined to take the money went to sit in the middle of the highway to prevent the taxi driver from moving.

Unfortunately, a speeding tipper truck driver from Awutu Bereku ran over her, killing her on the spot.

The body was deposited at St. Gregory Hospital, while the tipper truck driver was arrested and sent to the Buduburam District Police Command to assist with investigations.