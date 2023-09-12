Ghanaian musician, Akosua Agyepong has sparked a debate by suggesting that the traditional belief of ‘no sex before marriage’ should be reconsidered and changed.

She argued that, this age-old moral principle is causing significant problems for partners who are left unsatisfied in their marriage because they did not know their partners sexually before marriage.

Akosua Agyepong argued that, marriage is a substantial and life-altering commitment, adding that it is also the biggest investment in life.

In light of this, she stressed that, individuals must be sexual compatible before marriage.

Akosua Agyepong’s perspective challenges the traditional notion about pre-marital sex which has been echoed in religious doctrines.

While some have agreed with her, others are convinced upholding traditional values that advocate abstinence is the way to go.

MORE