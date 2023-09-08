Ghanaian gospel sensation, Ohemaa Mercy celebrated her birthday on September 7.

Amidst the flood of well-wishes and prayers on social media, one message which stood out was the one from her former husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo.

Taking to Facebook, he expressed warm wishes and asked for God’s blessings and favor upon the life of the mother of his children.

He wrote: Happy Birthday @ohemaamercyofficial. On Your Special Day I Ask For Blessings And Favor Of God Like Never Before On Your Life. Be Blessed 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Despite their separation, it’s clear the estrange couple continue to hold each other in high esteem.

This mutual respect was also evident at the launch of this year’s Tehillah Experience in July.

During the event, the renowned ‘Ote Me Mu’ singer took a moment to shower praise on her former spouse for his unwavering support of the Tehillah Experience throughout the years.

