The rich and vibrant culture of the Ga people was on full display at the historic Manhyia Palace as the Arrival of Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at the Adaekese Durbar grounds in Manhyia.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II attended in solidarity with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the commemoration of his silver jubilee.

As the Ga Mantse made his grand entrance into the Manhyia Palace, he was greeted with traditional drumming, dancing, and ululations, creating an atmosphere of jubilation and festivity.

The ‘wulomei’ sounded the trumpets made of tusk while the priestesses danced accordingly.

Dressed in resplendent regalia adorned with intricate designs and vibrant colors, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II epitomized the grace and elegance of Ga royalty.

The ceremonial procession was accompanied by a retinue of dignitaries, elders, priestesses and cultural custodians, all paying homage to the Ga Mantse.

