The solemn final funeral rites of former District Chief Executive (DCE) and chief of Binaba traditional area in the Kusaug traditional area in the Bawku West district of the Upper East Region, Naba Moses Abaare Appiah IV, were conducted at his hometown in Binaba.

President Akufo-Addo made a visit to pay his respects at the final funeral rites of Naba Moses Appiah Abaare IV.

Addressing the grieving family and mourners, Akufo-Addo remarked that the late DCE played a pivotal role in bolstering the presence and influence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Zebilla constituency.

Under his guidance, the NPP, once struggling to gain traction among the indigenous population, began to rival the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region.

The president further described him as a highly influential and respected traditional ruler in the country.

Akufo-Addo also highlighted Naba Moses Abaare’s commitment to agriculture and his steadfast support for the NPP, despite his official role as a traditional leader.

Sadly, Naba Moses Abaare passed away on April 27, 2021, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to his community.

During his tenure as DCE in 2005, Naba Moses Appiah utilized his position to establish essential structures for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Zebilla constituency.

In the 2008 elections, Naba Abaare contested the parliamentary seat against Hon. John Ndebugri Akparibo of the independent party and Hon. Cletus Apul Avoka for the NDC, although Avoka emerged as the victor.

In recognition of his contributions and stature, Naba Moses Appiah Abaare was enstooled as the traditional ruler of Binaba on July 1, 2009, by His Royal Highness Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, paramount chief of the Kusaug traditional area and president of the Kusaug traditional council.