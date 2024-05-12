The chief of Kwawu Mpraeso, Nana Ampadu Daaduam II, and the elders of the community have levied heavy fines against a resident, Dora Ama Serwaa, for contaminating a community well with feces.

According to reports by Adom News, Ama Serwaa poured feces into the well, which serves the Mpraeso and Atibie communities, following a dispute between her tenants and herself.

Upon investigation and confirmation of the incident, the chiefs summoned Ama Serwaa and confronted her about her actions.

She admitted to the offense and sought forgiveness from the community leaders.

In response, the chiefs ordered her to pay a fine of GHS700 along with one sheep, a crate of eggs, and mandated her to construct a new well for the area.

These penalties were imposed to compensate for the damage caused and to deter any future misconduct.

The assembly member for Mpraeso Akropong electoral area, Kwasi Mireku Somuah, commended the swift action taken by the community leaders.

He urged residents to learn from this incident and uphold proper conduct in their usage of communal facilities.

