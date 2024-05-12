The Ghana Police Service has taken swift action against three police personnel for their alleged failure to conduct themselves professionally during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

Inspector Michael Addo, G/CONST. Eric Boakye, and G/CONST. Michael Gyan have been interdicted following an incident at the Electoral Commission Office in Adugyama, Ashanti region, where they were responsible for security.

According to reports, on May 11, 2024, the three officers failed to effectively manage a situation where individuals attempted to disrupt the registration process.

Their purported inability to handle the security situation appropriately led to the decision to interdict them.

The interdiction means that the officers are suspended from their duties with immediate effect pending the completion of a disciplinary process within the police service.

Further details regarding the disciplinary process and the specific circumstances of the officers’ misconduct have not been disclosed at this time.

However, it is expected that the matter will be thoroughly investigated to determine the appropriate course of action.

