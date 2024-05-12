Bofoakwa Tano has clinched a spot in the final of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup after a remarkable victory over defending champions, Dreams FC.

The Hunters secured a 2-1 extra-time win at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, earning them a place in the coveted final of the cup competition.

We book a date with @Nsoatreman_FC in the Grand Finalle of the @MTNFACupGH . pic.twitter.com/Z1HtzJWtDB — Bofoakwa Tano FC (@bofoakwatano) May 12, 2024

The first half of the game passed without much action as both teams failed to score, leaving the scoreline at 0-0 heading into halftime.

In the 47th minute, Bofoakwa broke the deadlock with a goal from Aboagye Dacosta.

Dreams FC equalized in the 60th minute through a controversial penalty converted by Skipper Abdul Jalilu.

With the score tied at 1-1 at full-time, the match went into extra time. Elijah Addai swiftly restored Bofoakwa’s lead, making it 2-1.

Bofoakwa held on to their lead until the final whistle, securing their place in the final.

Their advancement sets up a Bono derby in the final against Nsoatreman, who defeated Legon Cities to reach the final on Saturday.

The final is scheduled to take place in June at a venue yet to be determined.