Real Madrid celebrated their 2023/24 La Liga title triumph on Sunday as the team travelled around the capital on an open-top bus through the streets of the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos reclaimed the championship from Barcelona last week and the playing squad, manager Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez were presented with the trophy by RFEF president Pedro Rocha at their Valdebebas training ground on Sunday morning.

Madrid beat relegated Granada 4-0 on Saturday night in a dead rubber with a heavily rotated starting XI and have three more La Liga fixtures to fulfil before they take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on Saturday 1 June.

Their title celebrations had been postponed until after the semi-final with Bayern Munich, where two late goals from Joselu propelled them to the final at Wembley Stadium.

“This is a special league title for Real Madrid because we’ve won it with the values of a team,” Perez said.

“Everything we’ve done is thanks to effort, hard work, humility. This team has overcome a lot of adversity, with a lot of injuries, and they’ve come through it. [Thibaut] Courtois, [Eder] Militao and [David Alaba] are an example of how to overcome.

“This 36th league title is ‘the league of overcoming.’ History obliges us to keep winning and the other day we had another magical night at the Bernabeu. We’ll give everything to win the 15th [European Cup].”

Addressing the fans in Spanish at Puerta del Sol, England midfielder Jude Bellingham added: “Thank you for your support and your affection this season. One more big game at Wembley, and we’re going to win. Come on Madrid!”

Madrid’s next game is a home fixture with 11th-placed Alaves at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.