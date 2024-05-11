Ciara Antwi, wife of Anointed Palace Chapel founder, Reverend Obofour, is filled with joy as her triplets celebrate their fourth birthday.

Born on May 11, 2020, the triplets, consisting of two boys named Jesse and Jeremiah and a girl named Jeremie, have now reached this milestone.

Their naming ceremony was a star-studded affair, and Ciara, also known as Obofowaa, took to Instagram to share videos commemorating their special day.

In one video, the boys wore identical outfits while the girl had something unique on, as they sing a birthday song for themselves.

In her heartfelt caption, Ciara expresses her pride and love for her children, describing them as perfect and bringing immense joy into her life.

She emphasized her unwavering support for them and wishes them the best on their birthday.

Later, Ciara shared another video showcasing the triplets dressed impeccably and looking adorable, further celebrating their special day.