Ghanaian dancer Afronitaa shares her joy in being a part of little Abigail’s life and her decision to grace the stage of Britain’s Got Talent.

In an interview with Adom TV, she called on all Ghanaians to support them with their votes in the upcoming semi-finals at the end of this month.

After a meeting with the Tourism Ministry, Afronitaa revealed that the Minister pledged support for her journey to the semi-finals stage.

According to Afronitaa, the achievement isn’t about herself, but the happiness she brings to the faces of Ghanaians and the young dancer Abigail she has been collaborating with.

“It’s about passion and the love I have for dancing… I’m not doing this just for myself, and I urge Ghanaians to vote for me and give their support so we can make it through the semi-finals,” she said in an interview with Adom TV’s Maame Boatemaah.

Watch the interview below:

