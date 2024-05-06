The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has commended Ghanaian dancers Afronitaaa and Abigail for their outstanding performances on Britain’s Got Talent, a renowned UK talent show.

He expressed his gratitude to God for swiftly propelling Abigail and Afronitaaa to prominence on the global platform.

Reflecting on his support for Abigail during her victorious run on Talented Kidz in 2023 and her dedicated efforts to achieve such international recognition, Mr. George said the journey of the young dancer is remarkable.

George said their success on Britain’s Got Talent marks the beginning of many more achievements in their dance careers.

“Watching Abigail’s journey unfold, I am immensely thrilled and thankful to God for the opportunities that have come her way. From my initial call for support to her triumphant journey to Britain’s Got Talent, it’s been a remarkable and miraculous series of events.

“Blessings to her parents and Afronitaaa for accompanying her on this journey. This is just the start! From Ningo-Prampram to the global stage!” he wrote on his X page.

About Afronitaaa and Abigail’s performance on Britain’s Got Talent:

Clad in vibrant yellow shirts and black pants adorned with Kente accents, Afronitaaa graced the stage, proudly holding the Ghanaian flag. Introducing the duo, she shared the inspiring story of Abigail, a hearing-impaired dancer with an immense passion for dance, captivating both judges and audience alike.

Upon the judges’ request, the duo kicked off their act with Fuse ODG’s “Azonto” song and its remix.

The audience’s excitement reached a crescendo as they danced to Fuse’s “Dangerous Love,” featuring Jamaican dancehall artist Sean Paul.

At the conclusion of their nearly three-minute performance, the entire auditorium, including judges and audience members, rose in standing ovation, with the loudest applause resonating from Afronitaaa’s aunt and Abigail’s mother.

The judges—Simon, Amanda, Alesha, and Bruno—unanimously praised the performance.

Numerous celebrities and public figures have hailed the duo for their breathtaking performance, which showcased Ghanaian talent on the international stage.

