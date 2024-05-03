Highlife singer, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr is officially off the market.

Akwaboa Jnr at a colourful ceremony tied the knot with Theresa on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Photos from the ceremony which has surfaced on social media captured Mrs Akwaboah slayed in a star-studded corseted kente gown.

It was a combination of red, blue and yellow hand-beaded gown to create a lovely pattern.

Theresa wore a 360 frontal lace wig ponytail with a portion of the hair styled to create a fringe on the right side of her face.

The ends were curled and styled in a bun and her neatly done makeup complemented her skin tone and highlighted her facial features. Mr Akwaboah on the other hand wore a white Agbada with a yellow and green embroidery.

The singer shared the news about this marriage in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1.

“Yε kɔ wale [we’re getting married], wish me luck,” he wrote in a post that sparked a wave of excitement among fans.

ALSO READ: