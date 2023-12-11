Highlife singer, Akwaboah Jnr, has opened up about the prospect of his children carrying on the family’s rich musical legacy.

Hailing from a lineage steeped in musical prowess, Akwaboah’s musical lineage traces back to Akwaboah Jnr’s grandfather, a distinguished musician, and further extends to his father, Akwaboah Snr, who achieved legendary status in Ghana’s music scene.

When asked about the possibility of his own children following in their footsteps, Akwaboah Jnr responded affirmatively, expressing a willingness to embrace whatever path his children choose.

The Lighthouse album curator emphasized his commitment to allow his children the freedom to carve out their destinies.

In a conversation with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Akwaboah Jnr said “I would allow my children to choose their own path to freedom and destiny.”

The father of two said his nine-year-old boy is showing a keen interest in music.

“The boy is really following… I would not say I have failed if they don’t follow my path. If they choose, or if God says this is what they have to do, I don’t have anything to say,” he stated.

Akwaboah Jnr said his children “have the music in their genes, so should they decide to do music or any other thing, I am fine.”

