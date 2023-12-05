Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah showcased her white Range Rover as she set off on a journey to celebrate her 40th birthday with flood victims at Mepe in the Volta region.

On her birthday on December 5, Jackie opted for a laid-back look, donning a white Jil Sander t-shirt paired with cargo trousers.

Her flawless makeup complemented the ensemble, and she accessorized with stylish bracelets.

The renowned actress carried a yellow bag, holding her two iPhone Pro Max smartphones.

Jackie Appiah took to social media to share the purpose behind her visit.

She expressed her commitment to supporting the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage in Mepe.

As part of her initiative, she personally trained 120 people in various vocational skills, including makeup artistry, tie and dye making, hairdressing, metalwork, baking, among others.

Grateful for the success of the project, Jackie Appiah extended her appreciation to all the brands that contributed to its realization.

The seasoned actress embarked on her journey to the Volta Region in her white Range Rover.