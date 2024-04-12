Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has taken to Instagram to mourn the passing of Nollywood actor Junior Pope.

The Nigerian actor drowned whiles shooting a film on River Niger two days ago.

In the post, Jackie Appiah, expressed sadness over the unfortunate happening that also took the lives of three other crew members.

Reflecting on the circumstances of Junior Pope’s death, Jackie Appiah asked God to protect her and friends in the entertainment industry.

She wrote: “RIP @jnrpope and to the crew members. This is really sad. May we not die in pursuit of our daily bread.”

Meanwhile, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced the indefinite suspension of all film productions involving riverine areas and boat rides following the tragic death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope and three crew members.

The statement, made by the National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas declared Thursday, April 11 “No Shoot Day” for all Nollywood filmmakers.

