The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced the indefinite suspension of all film productions involving riverine areas and boat rides following the tragic death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope and three crew members.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, has left the entertainment industry and fans around the world devastated.

In a statement, the National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas disclosed the tragic death occurred on a movie set titled “The Other Side of Life’’, produced by Adamma Luke.

The statement further declared Thursday, April 11 “No Shoot Day” for all Nollywood filmmakers.

“Also, no actor is allowed to work with Adamma Luke as a producer till further notice, while we keep searching for the bodies of the remaining persons,” the statement directed.

Meanwhile, the film titled “The Other Side of Life” has been suspended indefinitely.

“May their souls rest in peace,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: