The decision on transport fares has been postponed after the Ministry of Transport allegedly failed to attend a crucial meeting with driver unions on Wednesday.

The absence of the Ministry further deepens the frustration of drivers who were hoping for an increment in the fares due to rising fuel costs.

This latest setback prolongs the uncertainty surrounding transport fares, leaving drivers in a state of despair.

Speaking to JoyNews, the PRO of the Concerned Drivers, David Agboado reaffirmed their demand for a 20% fare increase.

“We are meeting with the ministry but it won’t change anything. We will still take the 20%,” Mr Agboado said, adding “This time around, whether the minister says anything or he plays the gimmicks that he keeps playing, the transport fare will be increased.

“The western region has started it. Parts of even Greater Accra are taking the 20%.

“So it is very welcoming news to the drivers and we have accepted it in good faith and we will take the 20%, whether GPRTU meets with the ministry, we don’t have a problem with it.”

