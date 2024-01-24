The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has encouraged transport operators to uphold their existing fares during ongoing discussions with the government, which has proposed a 20% fare increment.

This recommendation comes after a meeting between the union and the government ended inconclusively.

Abass Moro, the Industrial Relations Officer of GPRTU, remains optimistic about resolving discussions with the government progress.

He mentioned that they are aiming for a solution that benefits both the transport operators and the commuting public, emphasizing the importance of finding a win-win situation.

“We made our grievances known, and they also told us their side. Finally, we have to go back and have another meeting. We will use your medium to tell our people [drivers] that where we have got to, we are pleading that they should still maintain what we are taking for now until we come out very clearly.”

“So that nobody will say drivers are taking advantage of them. It’s our business that we are trying to defend,” Mr Moro said.

In response to the recently passed Emissions Levy Bill by Parliament, which imposes an annual fee of GH¢100 on owners of petrol and diesel cars starting from January 2024, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has submitted a petition to the Speaker of Parliament.

The union is urging a reconsideration of the Emission Levy Bill, expressing concerns about its potential impact on both vehicle owners and the transport industry.

The government’s objective with the tax is to encourage the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power in line with climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.

