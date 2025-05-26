We’ve done our part; Police must ensure strict compliance – GPRTU on 15% fare reduction [Audio]

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has stated that while drivers have been urged to implement the 15% fare reduction, strict and full compliance depends on law enforcement agencies.

GPRTU Public Relations Officer Abbas Ibrahim Moro said this in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

Acknowledging that some drivers have defied the directive, he noted that the majority are already complying with the reduction, which took effect on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

“We have done our part by communicating the reduction and informing our members, who are complying earnestly. But a few members of unregistered unions have decided not to comply. So it is in the hands of law enforcement agencies to ensure full compliance,” he stated.

Mr. Imoro warned that drivers who fail to adhere to the new fare structure will face sanctions and encouraged the public to report any instances of non-compliance.

“The law enforcement agencies must set an example out of some drivers and let people know we are governed by laws and they work. There is no way any member will do unlawful things and go scot-free,” he added.

The 15% fare reduction is part of measures to ease the burden on Ghanaians following recent fuel price cuts and consultations between transport unions and relevant stakeholders.

However, commercial transport operators remain divided over the implementation, citing the high cost of spare parts and vehicle maintenance.

Despite this, Mr. Imoro said some stations have implemented strict measures to ensure adherence and believe the reduction is a step in the right direction.

“I have monitored and toured some stations and I can say the drivers are complying. I am the branch chairman at Abeka-Lapaz main station and there, if any driver refuses to charge the new fare, you are not allowed to pick passengers and won’t work there,” he noted.

