Kurt Okraku applauds Black Stars’ resurgence ahead of Nigeria clash

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has commended the recent progress of the Black Stars, expressing optimism about the team’s renewed form and performance.

Following a disappointing 2024 campaign—during which the national team secured just two wins in ten matches and failed to qualify for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)—the Black Stars bounced back earlier this year with back-to-back victories over Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday 5 and 6 fixtures of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“The Black Stars have had a not-too-stable performance,” Okraku admitted to GFA media. “But I think that our call to the entire sporting public to be supportive of the Black Stars has yielded good results. The confidence of the boys seems to be back,” he added.

Currently, the Black Stars are in London participating in the Unity Cup—a four-nation tournament featuring Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, and Jamaica. Ghana is set to face arch-rivals Nigeria on May 28 in their opening fixture.

The winner will advance to the final, while the loser will contest the third-place match.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars will return to World Cup qualifying action in September, facing Chad and Mali on Matchday 7 and 8, as they seek to maintain their upward momentum.