A former Eastern Regional Minister, under the erstwhile John Kufuor administration, Kwadwo Affram Asiedu Esq., has passed on.

Mr Asiedu passed on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The sad incident occurred at the Focos Hospital, Pantang in the Greater Accra Region.

His death was confirmed in a press release issued by the Mpraeso/Bepong Afranie-Asona family.

The release announced the one-week celebration has been scheduled for 10th February, 2024, during which the date for the funeral rites will be decided.

Mr Asiedu also served as a former Deputy Interior Minister and former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

