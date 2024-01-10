The former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa North constituency, Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia has passed on.

Madam Chigabatia who was also a former deputy Upper East Regional Minister according to reports passed on Tuesday January 9.

The untimely incident occurred at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media in her honour.

Madam Chigabatia served as MP between 2005 and 2009 and used her position to champion women empowerment.

She also became the first female Upper East Regional Chairperson of the NPP in 2010 when the party was out of power.