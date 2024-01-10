The Ghana School of Law (GSL) is urging the government to stay away from the school’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF) as this is stunting the institution’s infrastructure development plans.

According to the Director of the school, Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, in 2023 alone, the GSL paid in excess of over 12 million Ghana cedis to the government.

Speaking at the induction ceremony for the 994 students who passed the law school entrance exams, he urged the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to intercede on behalf of the school to end the phenomenon.

“The Ghana School of Law is the only institution of education that pays part of its IGF to government. In fact last year, we paid in excess of 12 million Ghana cedis to the government of Ghana. Until recently the government was taking excess of 30% of our IGF.

“And so honourable, if you’re surprised that since 1982 when you left the school these buildings that accommodated you and your friends have virtually seen very little or any significant expansion. It’s all because the government shares our money with us and hardly makes any contribution for the expansion,” he said.

He urged the Speaker to demand a complete waiver of the collection of their IGF to allow for the school to embark on much-needed infrastructural projects to accommodate the ever-increasing number of law students gaining admission to the school.

“So if you’re able to get your good friend the president to cause part of it to be reduced from 34% to 25%. We have also made a request and I believe it’s now before parliament for a complete waiver of even the 25% so that before you leave and at the next induction which may be your last in this term, you will see massive construction going on for infrastructure expansion.

“I know when you set your eyes on something even the executive shivers, and so I’m very certain that within a short time, you’d be able to make a case for us not only to get back all our IGF but also be on the back of other financial institutions including state institutions to provide for us the needed accommodation.

“This is because in spite of the inadequate infrastructure, we’re still unable to meet the reasonable needs of Ghanaians,” he said.

