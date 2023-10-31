The Director of the Ghana School of Law and Manwerehene of Akyem Abuakwa traditional area, Barima Oppong Kodie Esq, has said there is no discrimination at the Ghana Law School.

According to him, his outfit is ready to enroll all those who pass the law entrance exams.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Barima Oppong Kodie Esq said they have a gender parity policy to encourage female enrolment to the school.

Based on this backdrop, he said there are more females in the Law School than males.

Director, Ghana School of Law – Omansomfo Barima Oppong Kodie

“There is no discrimination in our dealings. There is no age limit to be enrolled into the Ghana law school,” emphasizing the inclusivity of legal education in the country.

Barima Oppong Kodie also pointed out that, the number of lawyers called to the bar this year is unprecedented.

“Law School is very attractive in Ghana now. We would always make legal education very attractive in Ghana and work hard to get legal education closer to the courts” he added.