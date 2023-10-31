The Church of Pentecost has declared a three-day prayer and fasting for their abducted Deacon in the Johannesburg branch of the church in South Africa.

The Johannesburg branch of the church was attacked by some suspected armed robbers during a live service on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The service, which was being broadcast live, was interrupted by the intrusion of the suspected robbers who robbed the congregation of their valuables. After robbing the members of their possessions, they as well abducted a deacon of the church.

The Deacon has so far not been found.

The Ghana High Commission in South Africa confirmed the incident and said the Mission was working closely with the security agencies to secure the release the Deacon.

The Chairman of the church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye in a statement dated October 31, 2023, said the fasting will start from October 31 to November 2, 2023.

He explained that, during the three-day prayer and fasting intersession, “We will also be interceding for Global peace, with particular emphasis on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.”

Apostle Nyamekye said the church is currently collaborating with Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa, as well as with the South African authorities to secure the release of the Deacon.