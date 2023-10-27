The campaign team of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has rejected the Global Info Analytics survey suggesting that Dr Bawumia leads with 43.5% ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential race on November 4.

A Global Info Analytics survey shows Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the front-runner in the presidential race, with 43.5% support.

However, Kennedy Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has gained significant support, securing 23.5% of the delegates’ backing.

The race may be more closely contested than initially anticipated, with 18.3% of delegates undecided.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Thursday, October 26, on the back of the survey, the spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team, Sammy Awuku said they do not believe Dr Bawumia’s popularity is dwindling.

According to him, with the former presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen pulling out of the race and resigning from the party, key members of his team have declared their support for Dr Bawumia.

This, he says should rather shore up the support base of the Vice President and not decrease it to 43.5%.

For this reason, Mr Awuku noted that “any polls that predict that the Vice President will get less than 75% on the 4th of November – trust me is not any credible poll,” he said.

According to him, the team is certain that their candidate is capable of emerging with a 75% to 80% win.

He said the team has done its homework well by being active in campaigning across the country spreading the candidate’s campaign message of unity, to ensure the New Patriotic Party retains power in the 2024 election.

“We entered into this race clearly knowing our red, yellow and green. As we speak today, I can tell you that we are working towards a 75% to 80% win on November 4, and I would be surprised to see the Vice President get anything below 75%,” he maintained.

“Any polling that for me, puts Dr Bawumia below 75% I will not treat it seriously,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the campaign team of former Food and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto is optimistic that their candidate will pull a big surprise in the race.

The spokesperson of the team, Dr Prince Amuzu, said the campaign message of his candidate resonates with the delegates.

Also, George Obeng Antwi, spokesperson for the Addai-Nimoh campaign team said Mr Nimoh will emerge victorious.

According to him, his candidate was not given the chance in the super delegates conference, however, he sailed through to be among the final four aspirants, therefore, he does not believe the Global Info Analytics survey on his candidate.

“We cannot go by the polls because we do not know who they interviewed. We are very certain that Mr Addai-Nimoh will be victorious. People are tired and want to see a new face lead the country,” he said