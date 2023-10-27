The police have arrested a man seen in a viral video threatening to attack and prevent people from voting in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary in the Assin Central Constituency.

According to the police, the suspect, Ibrahim Iddrissu Shummah was arrested on Thursday, October 26 and he is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

The flagbearer election of the governing NPP has reached its homestretch with a few days for the over 200,000 delegates to elect a candidate for the 2024 general election.

The General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah has led the elections committee for an engagement with the police for full security in the upcoming congress slated for November 4.

The party and the police reached an agreement on the election modalities for the congress.

Meanwhile, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has picked the number one spot in the NPP’s latest round of balloting for its November 4 presidential primary.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be number 2 on the ballot, while former Agric Minister Dr Afriyie Akoto is third, with Addai-Nimoh appearing fourth on the ballot.